Facebook survey asks British users if adults can ask minors for explicit photos

More
Facebook quickly ends survey that asked some British users whether pedophiles should be allowed to request sexual explicit photos from 14-year-old girls.
0:52 | 03/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook survey asks British users if adults can ask minors for explicit photos
In today's tech bikes FaceBook admits it made a mistake in a survey asked some British users whether -- files should be allowed to ask a fourteen year old girl for sexually explicit photos but basement quickly ended that survey. A California fast food restaurant has a Franco who never takes a break or ask for. Theories gets flipping the robot or the robot arm anyway foot bee works that the Cali burger and Pasadena. It takes orders and uses sensors to telling the meat is cooked to flip he still needs a human to but the hamburgers on the grill and add the proper topic very important. And you shoes from Pizza Hut not only make it look good. They feed you to forget so there's an Amazon dash button in each show you. One orders pizza for you the other pauses your TV only fifty pairs will be made. But if you press the wrong button in your hungry just waiting around thing deserts or write them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53547206,"title":"Facebook survey asks British users if adults can ask minors for explicit photos","duration":"0:52","description":"Facebook quickly ends survey that asked some British users whether pedophiles should be allowed to request sexual explicit photos from 14-year-old girls.","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-survey-asks-british-users-adults-minors-explicit-53547206","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.