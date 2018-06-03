Transcript for Facebook survey asks British users if adults can ask minors for explicit photos

In today's tech bikes FaceBook admits it made a mistake in a survey asked some British users whether -- files should be allowed to ask a fourteen year old girl for sexually explicit photos but basement quickly ended that survey. A California fast food restaurant has a Franco who never takes a break or ask for. Theories gets flipping the robot or the robot arm anyway foot bee works that the Cali burger and Pasadena. It takes orders and uses sensors to telling the meat is cooked to flip he still needs a human to but the hamburgers on the grill and add the proper topic very important. And you shoes from Pizza Hut not only make it look good. They feed you to forget so there's an Amazon dash button in each show you. One orders pizza for you the other pauses your TV only fifty pairs will be made. But if you press the wrong button in your hungry just waiting around thing deserts or write them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.