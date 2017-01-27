Transcript for Facebook USB Security Keys

Still are today sect likes FaceBook is offering another layer of security. A special USB stick to lock your account. Physical security he's already is by Google and Dropbox are designed to keep out intruders a looking at compromise your personal information they're set to be fat. Faster and more effective than verification code the new Samsung galaxy Smartphone apparently is about two months away when compared with older models in the USA reportedly will be more powerful and more energy efficient it will come into screen sizes and word is that it will launch on Wednesday march 29. And this might be the most stylish spacesuit ever go around bowing check it out for. Astronauts on missions to the space station who are you wearing Boeing the Boeing blue is lighter sleeker and offers a more mobility than previous designs and gloves work on touch screen even the movie's got an upgrade. From Reebok should make a debut in 2018. Desert expects.

