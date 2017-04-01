Transcript for Fiat Chrysler Unveils Concept Car 'Portal' at CES 2017

And today's tech likes a preview of this week's Super Bowl forget occurs a Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas. We're Chrysler is showing off the future of minivans this is the all electric portal that can operate without a driver. It recognizes who's in it and can adjust the lighting temperature and even the music. It's just a concept at least for now. Also at the show like gaming laptop called predator by Acer it features its plane went inch curved screen and four speakers price tag. 9000 dollars it'll be available next month could not bind. And Mattel is coming out with an artificial intelligence device to help keep an eye on your baby it's similar to the Amazon echo the Aristotle can instantly respond to your instance crime by playing a lullaby. Turning on lights and sending a notification to your phone. Much like a souped up baby monitor price tag 300 dollars. We hope for the David M yep those are tech site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.