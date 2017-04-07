Transcript for Glitch in Nasdaq data

Today's tech by some tech stocks started Independence Day with a bang for a few moments overnight it appears share prices for Amazon Microsoft and others that. Crashed a major financial services we're showing all of their prices at 143 dollars and 47 cents on data with a glitch in the data the NASDAQ exchange was providing no actual trades were affected. And reports say Microsoft is set to and asked thousands of layoffs as early as this week the software giant is reportedly trying to reorganize its sales force the move combines with Microsoft plans to push customers to buy more cloud services. And Amazon's echo will soon face more competition. This marks bigger from a fellow e-commerce giant Alibaba is expected to launch his own voice others are it is next week targeting the Chinese market. The virtual assists and will reportedly allow customers to purchase products from Ali Bob is shopping sites those your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.