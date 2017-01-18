Google Maps Expands Into the Parking Business

Reports say the new beta version will be able to tell users about parking situations at their destinations.
In today's tech sites Google Maps is expanding into the parking business reports say the apps new beta version will be able to tell drivers about. Parking situations after destinations availability will be graded from easy to limited. It will not however be able to find you a spot Owens so many workers at Santa masses and address that is taking a new step to stop customers from using the Samsung galaxy note seven. The funny might never have been recalled because of battery fires so get this those are trying to make a call will be rerouted to Verizon customer service. And asked to stop using the phone. 911 calls will still reach emergency services. And Americans apparently are spending more time and money on apps a new study says that we spent a total of 900 billion hours using apps and twice sixteen. That's 150 billion more hours than the previous year but no surprise here the FaceBook app is still the top download which reminds me because your tech bytes.

