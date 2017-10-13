Transcript for Google pledges $1B to help Americans train for high-tech jobs

In today's tech likes Google has pledged one billion dollars to help Americans trained for high tech jobs program will invest the money and nonprofits over the next five years Google says the goal is to allow anyone with an Internet connection to become proficient with technology. Russian agents reportedly used Pokemon go to stir up racial tensions. The head of the presidential election according to CNN a contest called don't shoot us featured a Pokemon character named Eric garner. The same name of a black man who died after being put in a police choke hold in New York. And get ready to watch two fighters with Kansas still in the heavyweight battle of the year Cole yes giant robots from the US and Japan are squaring off online. The event. Won't be live it was recorded over few days the rock them sock them robot fight will be streamed on Tuesday I know what I'm doing on Tuesday those robots must be tired and that there. Visitors are right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.