Transcript for Google unveils Gmail redesign

And today's tech might self destructing emails email unveiled several new features users an asset an expiration date for an email they send and it will sell the lead. You'll also be able to revoke previously sent messages and Amazon says it will release kid friendly versions of its Alexa digital assistant and it echoed that speaker next month. The gadgets have been described as digital nannies that can set time limits thing kids when they are polite and even tell knock knock jokes. And the world's first person less bank branch is now open in China robots greet customers and manage their accounts as well. The branch in Shanghai uses virtual reality and facial recognition it also has a private room for those sweet talk to a human by video link. Which are so. Decide to become so personal nowadays. Lizard tech sites have a great day.

