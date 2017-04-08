Transcript for GrubHub buys rival Eat24 from Yelp for $288 million

It's a sword fights more online options for restaurant delivery Brad have is buying out 824 for 288. Million dollars. I think game changer for riding users with access to 75000. Restaurants federal regulators must OK the deal. A young British researcher who was hailed as a hero just months ago for averting a global cyber attack. Has now been arrested for cyber crimes of his own federal authorities say 22 year old Marcus Hudgens developed malware designed to collect bank account passwords. He was arrested in Las Vegas after attending a hacker conference in Chevy exceeded expectations by topping Tesla in a battle of electric cars. The Chevy bolt made it 250 miles before the battery died and the battery in the Tesla model S copped out sooner at 235. Miles. The test was conducted by consumer reports the Energizer bunny beat them all of that stripped lizard tech bytes.

