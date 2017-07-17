Transcript for HBO experiences website issues during season premiere of 'Game of Thrones'

In today's tech might to blame it on the land master's HBO had digital problems during last night's season premiere of game of Rollins too much traffic knocking out the main web site. But he came back midway through the final half of the East Coast airing so if you are shifts lover FaceBook has and I add on that you'll like accessing and Jeff. Motive in the IOS version of the app iPhone users just like blessed to get to Facebook's camera mode and you option will be available to record chips. Which you can post or act this story have fun and today is world in Modi day a time to celebrate the tiny characters that forever changed their weight me. Communications ever once invited to join in on the global facilities by tweeting or posting. They're favored demolishing billions of monkeys are sent on FaceBook every day the most popular winds the LO well emotion with tears of laughter and the ones we look at us. Does he except might have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.