Transcript for HBO is facing a major cyber attack

In today's tech bike HBO is facing a major sniper attack hackers brag about stealing HBO programming including written material from the upcoming episode of game of drones they say they've also posted full episodes of other shows and they're threatening to release more. Biz and Bowe home robot is coming to America. A little bit of everything from entertain the kids to helping the elderly and controlling home appliances price tag. 600 bucks that are due wander for that price as well and an Irish man has created a stationary bike rack. That procedure Netflix have it. Site Blix doesn't allow Netflix to play unless your legs are moving bite isn't for sale via can watch an issue is indestructible videos learn how to make one. Fair warning the last year tech geek. Don't bother them that the craziest of instruction exactly student people are writing in those insect bite have a good day.

