HBO is facing a major cyber attack

More
Hackers bragged about stealing HBO programing including written material from upcoming "Game of Thrones" episode.
0:51 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for HBO is facing a major cyber attack
In today's tech bike HBO is facing a major sniper attack hackers brag about stealing HBO programming including written material from the upcoming episode of game of drones they say they've also posted full episodes of other shows and they're threatening to release more. Biz and Bowe home robot is coming to America. A little bit of everything from entertain the kids to helping the elderly and controlling home appliances price tag. 600 bucks that are due wander for that price as well and an Irish man has created a stationary bike rack. That procedure Netflix have it. Site Blix doesn't allow Netflix to play unless your legs are moving bite isn't for sale via can watch an issue is indestructible videos learn how to make one. Fair warning the last year tech geek. Don't bother them that the craziest of instruction exactly student people are writing in those insect bite have a good day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48962854,"title":"HBO is facing a major cyber attack","duration":"0:51","description":"Hackers bragged about stealing HBO programing including written material from upcoming \"Game of Thrones\" episode.","url":"/Technology/video/hbo-facing-major-cyber-attack-48962854","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.