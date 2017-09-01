Now Playing: Inside Volkswagen's Concept Car Buzz

Now Playing: Steve Jobs Introduces Apple's 1st iPhone in 2007

Now Playing: Amazon Alexa's New Features to be Unveiled at CES 2017

Now Playing: International Space Station Astronauts Embark on the First Spacewalk of 2017

Now Playing: Autos Go High Tech At CES

Now Playing: Meet the Future of Robotics at CES

Now Playing: LG Unveils Signature OLED Flat-Panel TV

Now Playing: Fiat Chrysler Unveils Portal Concept Car at CES 2017

Now Playing: Car Infotainment Systems Taken to the Next Level

Now Playing: Samsung to Make Public the Results of Galaxy Note 7 Investigation

Now Playing: Nokia Will Return Next Year With 2 New Android Phones

Now Playing: Apple Now Working on Self Driving Car

Now Playing: Supreme Court Sides With Samsung in Apple Lawsuit

Now Playing: Leveling the Ticket-Buying Playing Field

Now Playing: Gadget Gift Ideas for the Holidays

Now Playing: Amazon Puts High Tech Twist on the Traditional Grocery Store

Now Playing: Netflix Allows Viewers to Download Content for Offline Use

Now Playing: Samsung May Send Out an Update That Would Permanently Disable Galaxy Note 7 Smartphones

Now Playing: Scientists Discover Link Between Feathers and Dinosaurs