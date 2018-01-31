Transcript for Instagram adds scheduling features for business owners

In today's tech lights and you answer Graham feature for some users see app has announced that businesses can now schedule their posts but for now that works only for photos not videos and only through third party vendors. Harley-Davidson plans to wrap up its first electric motorcycle next year. The company is planning to pour as much as fifty million dollars into the project over the next few months Harley for some veiled concept art further Hogg. Named project live wire in 2014. At president Trump's speech triggered four and a half million tweets last night the most ever for a state of the union the president statement on the national and that was the most three traded line of the night followed by his comments on immigration. And then his comment on the violent MS thirteen again and those born half million tweets did not included for the president himself has. Those your tech might have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.