Investors are no longer snapping up Snapchat

Shares of the social media company are opening up with a less than expected valuation.
0:54 | 03/07/17

Transcript for Investors are no longer snapping up Snapchat
In today's tech rides investors are no longer snapping up snapped at. After a huge rap and valued shares of the social media company are opening today bit below the initial price. Analysts say it could be years before the app shows a profit and user growth is actually slowing. Volkswagen is about to unveil its new self driving vehicles it is Cedric the car. It doesn't really look like a car though more like a pod it has no pedals are steering wheel it seats. Four and uses speech controls to move its being revealed today at the Geneva auto show and it's the ultimate. Hi tech could do not disturb sign for those pesky co workers Google Chrome has released a new browser extension called no. You just tap on the note button and the app instantly call your own. Which lets you get out of that conversation to take the urgent call of course any Dana. Does your tech by I think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

