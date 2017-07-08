Transcript for iPhone 8 could replace touch ID with facial recognition

In today's tech by its new. A series of leaks from apple itself suggested the new iPhone will replace touch ID with a facial recognition system we're also learning a fifth generation apple TV is likely coming soon capable of streaming board K video. NASA has a new online advice for 81. Viewing the upcoming solar eclipse it says eyes must be covered at all times during viewing. Scott gays or should not use glasses damaged in anyway and a boy does not produced any US. The eclipse takes place two weeks from today August 21 Tariq. And a new milestone for deaths thus Zito the most viewed video of all time already on YouTube it now they watched more than three billion times. The front seat that was originally released in January and re released in April with vocalist from Justin Bieber is also the most stream songs have. Your ear worm for the day and protect its.

