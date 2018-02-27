Transcript for iPhone X Plus reported to have largest display ever

It's a basic rights at this rate Apple's iPhone is going from this. To this beloved. According to Bloomberg the company is planning to release its biggest iPhone yet with a six point five inch screen. That's an inch bigger than the screen on the iPhone eight plus and slightly bigger than the screen on the new Samsung galaxy phone. Travel as cars without backup drivers could hit California roads as soon as April for testing. The state is still are crying a remote operator to take over if needed a consumer watchdog is calling it a deadly video game that threatens highway safety. And android users can now try before they buy on Amazon. Amazon's augmented reality technology allows customers to see what that piece of furniture or appliances looks like in their home before they hit the buy button Amazon says it has 151000 products available now for viewing. In augmented reality. Month in a choreographed. Does your tech might that's a certain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.