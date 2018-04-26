Japanese engineers create real-life 'Transformer'

More
If you've ever wanted to "roll out" like one of the Autobots from the hit media franchise Transformers," you might be able to soon!
2:10 | 04/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Japanese engineers create real-life 'Transformer'
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54752286,"title":"Japanese engineers create real-life 'Transformer'","duration":"2:10","description":"If you've ever wanted to \"roll out\" like one of the Autobots from the hit media franchise Transformers,\" you might be able to soon!","url":"/Technology/video/japanese-engineers-create-real-life-transformer-54752286","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.