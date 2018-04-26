Now Playing: Japanese engineers create real-life 'Transformer'

Now Playing: Flaw let Amazon Alexa record users without knowing

Now Playing: Google unveils Gmail redesign

Now Playing: Yahoo failed to disclose 2014 data breach

Now Playing: Spotify to reveal what's next for company's app

Now Playing: AT&T, Verizon under investigation

Now Playing: Netflix may be expanding to the big screen

Now Playing: Amazon reveals it now has more than 100 million Prime members

Now Playing: Man accused of millions of robocalls grilled on Capitol Hill

Now Playing: Google ready to take action against apps that violate safety policies

Now Playing: T-Mobile fined $40 million over false ring tones

Now Playing: NASA to send its newest satellite into orbit

Now Playing: Vero social network app is taking on Facebook

Now Playing: Japanese engineer builds giant robot to fulfill anime dream

Now Playing: TESS, a NASA Explorer mission, to scan universe

Now Playing: NTSB says Tesla is not cooperating in self-driving crash

Now Playing: Gmail redesign in the works

Now Playing: Uber expanding transportation offerings

Now Playing: Possible Sprint, T-Mobile mega merger