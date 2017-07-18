Transcript for July 23, 1999: Eileen Collins becomes 1st female space shuttle

The launch of the Space Shuttle Columbia was delayed twice this week in when it finally did take off early this morning there were several very tense moments. A nerve wracking debut for the first woman to command an American space mission. Here's ABC's Ned potter. What can only imagine the pressure on Eileen color much hyped for her gender finally giving off the ground this morning. We have booster ignition and liftoff. Reaching new heights where women experience done. The launch was moved but only nine seconds later columns reported trouble that it. It turned out to be an electric short knocking out some back up controls. Were valuing the fuel. Still goes to mission control but after that I mean passion of releasing the Italian Chandra X ray telescope. Seemed easy. There is nothing as beautiful as and then they'll let off. On its way to work. The telescope or probe the universe in ways that cannot be done for mirth and Columbia its initial problems still a mystery has a goal to complete its flight. Ned potter ABC news New York.

