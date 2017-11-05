Lawsuit filed against online real estate company Zillow

An Illinois homeowner claims the site's "Zestimate" tool repeatedly undervalued her house.
0:50 | 05/11/17

Transcript for Lawsuit filed against online real estate company Zillow
In today's tech fight the lawsuit against online real estate site zillow and Illinois homeowner claims his estimate tool which estimates how much the property is worth. That's repeat really undervalued her home jewel solo to removal or modify its assessment of her property. Fat cats parent company has lost more than two billion dollars just between January and march. That is twice as much money as the company lost last year snaps new quarterly report also says user growth is slowing as it competes for users live video features. I'm FaceBook. Ticketmaster is now offering customers an exact. Do you know what will look like from receipt that more than one on the news the virtual vineyard technology provides a realistic 3-D sneak peek at where he'll sit. The features available on ticketmaster's web site. I don't its mobile lap yet it can you tell if someone with a really giant header for the office in front of you cannot get emporium goes your tech bytes every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

