LG Unveils Signature OLED Flat-Panel TV

More
LG's ultra-thin TV features an entirely new "picture-on-wall" design.
0:51 | 01/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for LG Unveils Signature OLED Flat-Panel TV
It's basic rights then is really in with L he's new TV the signature oh lead torte cake comes in two sizes 65 inches and 77 inches the super thin strayed is just two tenths of an inch why would just about as wide as three quarters and act together. No word yet on a price also getting its debut at CES in Las Vegas a sleek new electric car. Trying to give tests are run for its money this is a 2018 Aaron a future it's equipped with over a thousand horsepower and ten cameras. And a driving range is nearly 400 mile. Looking good there and carnival cruise line is showing off new technology that promises drew dramatically upgrade its concierge experienced passengers aware tracking medallion that will help crew members anticipate their every need from remembering their favorite drink. Reminding them about their upcoming yoga class favorite drink being the one that it's coming next test insect bite.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44568215,"title":"LG Unveils Signature OLED Flat-Panel TV","duration":"0:51","description":"LG's ultra-thin TV features an entirely new \"picture-on-wall\" design.","url":"/Technology/video/lg-unveils-signature-oled-flat-panel-tv-44568215","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.