Transcript for LG Unveils Signature OLED Flat-Panel TV

It's basic rights then is really in with L he's new TV the signature oh lead torte cake comes in two sizes 65 inches and 77 inches the super thin strayed is just two tenths of an inch why would just about as wide as three quarters and act together. No word yet on a price also getting its debut at CES in Las Vegas a sleek new electric car. Trying to give tests are run for its money this is a 2018 Aaron a future it's equipped with over a thousand horsepower and ten cameras. And a driving range is nearly 400 mile. Looking good there and carnival cruise line is showing off new technology that promises drew dramatically upgrade its concierge experienced passengers aware tracking medallion that will help crew members anticipate their every need from remembering their favorite drink. Reminding them about their upcoming yoga class favorite drink being the one that it's coming next test insect bite.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.