-
Now Playing: 6 Smart Toys at CES
-
Now Playing: CES Over the Years
-
Now Playing: Fiat Chrysler Unveils Portal Concept Car at CES 2017
-
Now Playing: LG Unveils Signature OLED Flat-Panel TV
-
Now Playing: Smart Suitcase Can Be Weighed, Located
-
Now Playing: Mattel's Aristotle Raises Privacy Concerns for Kids
-
Now Playing: Car Infotainment Systems Taken to the Next Level
-
Now Playing: Comparing the Best Touchscreen Gloves
-
Now Playing: Family Sues Apple Over Fatal Crash Involving FaceTime
-
Now Playing: Samsung to Make Public the Results of Galaxy Note 7 Investigation
-
Now Playing: Coin-Operated Toilet Prevents Free Flushing
-
Now Playing: Amazon Patents New Floating Warehouse
-
Now Playing: Samsung to Introduce Quantum Dot Curved Monitor at CES 2017
-
Now Playing: T-Mobile Releases Update to Prevent Recalled Phones From Charging
-
Now Playing: Many Children Disappointed After Receiving Dud Hatchimals for the Holidays
-
Now Playing: Amazon Echo Now at the Center of a Murder Case
-
Now Playing: New Tesla Autopilot May Be Able to Predict Accidents
-
Now Playing: Trump Continues Use of Twitter as President-Elect
-
Now Playing: Customers Report Defects With Hatchimals