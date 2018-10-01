Lights go dark at CES

More
The power outage started at 11:30 a.m. PT.
0:52 | 01/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lights go dark at CES
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52266314,"title":"Lights go dark at CES","duration":"0:52","description":"The power outage started at 11:30 a.m. PT.","url":"/Technology/video/lights-dark-ces-52266314","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.