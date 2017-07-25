Microsoft to keep Paint program after 'outpouring of support'

More
Fans of the app were outraged and took to social media to voice their anguish.
0:34 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Microsoft to keep Paint program after 'outpouring of support'
Maybe and there are the beginning of the end for core part of the windows operating system Microsoft says it will no longer update the paint program. Starting with the fall update to windows ten the software giant was quick to say paint isn't going away. It will still be available as a free download paint had been part of windows since the first version in 1985. Had a team member. Paint and AM paint. Really they log onto your AOL account to be like delaying air and came. Out and check in update your MySpace page.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48832423,"title":"Microsoft to keep Paint program after 'outpouring of support'","duration":"0:34","description":"Fans of the app were outraged and took to social media to voice their anguish.","url":"/Technology/video/microsoft-paint-program-outpouring-support-48832423","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.