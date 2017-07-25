Transcript for Microsoft to keep Paint program after 'outpouring of support'

Maybe and there are the beginning of the end for core part of the windows operating system Microsoft says it will no longer update the paint program. Starting with the fall update to windows ten the software giant was quick to say paint isn't going away. It will still be available as a free download paint had been part of windows since the first version in 1985.

