NASA to send unmanned probe to investigate the sun up close

The one-of-a-kind mission is named after physicist Eugene Parker.
0:24 | 05/31/17

Transcript for NASA to send unmanned probe to investigate the sun up close
It's being called a hot this mission under the sun NASA just announce its first mission to touch the sun the mission called. Solar probe plus is scheduled to launch sometime next summer. The unmanned spacecraft will zoom within four million miles of the sun facing heat and radiation unlike any other spacecraft in the past. Scientists hope the mission will helping answer questions about how stars work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

