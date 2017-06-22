Nike is the latest brand to team up with Amazon

In the past, Nike has refused to sell directly to Amazon, fearing it would undermine its brand.
In today's tech lights if you can't beat them. Jordan Nike is now the latest friend to team up with Amazon. After years of worrying about undermining its branding company now reportedly has agreed to sell at least some of its products on Amazon. As but Traficant brick and mortar stores increasingly moves on Vermont so this shuttle will be making its way around parts of. The university of Michigan's campus this fall fifteen passengers can ride at the time that there's no driver. Several sensors keep the shuttle on the road and away from obstacles kind of cool so high tech game in Japan. Might just be the wild the sport you've never seen. Everything robots sumo wrestling only way faster than actual consumer wrestlers. And in videos now going viral after. And on line. Izard tech by its creed thank you could it.

