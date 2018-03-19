Parent company of Tinder, Match sue Bumble

The online dating company is suing the female-friendly dating app claiming patent infringement.
0:52 | 03/19/18

Transcript for Parent company of Tinder, Match sue Bumble
In today's tech bytes love has found its way into court the parent company of Tinder and match dot com is suing the female friendly dating at bumble claiming patent infringement. Match group says the co creators of bumble our former tender employees who set a virtually identical act. Apple reportedly is working on producing its own screens for its devices at a secret manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley in the past apple has gotten it screens from other companies. The first device with a screen made by apple will be the watch but you won't see it for a few years. And apple has scheduled a media event for next Tuesday so the focus of the event is going to be students and teachers the announcement comes amid widespread speculation. That apple will unveil its new iPad sometime this month what. Lots of speculation had. The losers are facts have a great day.

