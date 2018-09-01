Playing Scrabble with a robot at CES

ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis goes head to computer with the IVS robot at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
3:00 | 01/09/18

Transcript for Playing Scrabble with a robot at CES
I'm here with IBS robot importantly some scrabble I didn't start on the middle square. After you. Thank you. First word is good the new word is good. IDS are a lot is just calling from all of these different options here. Verizon that he can have all of his views and then he'll take a look at its cue to decide what his move has. CD. I had. The letter. Not bad. A double works Linear your turn. My move and so. Let's see here one guests tonight Maine that. Letters we'll be working its lenders. Might hurt you're pretty good IVS. Should have practice before we got here. Well word has brought your turn we'll do. Fan it. As an island bad have you I Diaz and time's up. Time is up. You were playing scrabble would be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

