Police in China wearing facial-recognition glasses

More
Beijing-based LLVision Technology Co. is the developer behind the glasses used by Zhengzhou railway police.
0:43 | 02/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police in China wearing facial-recognition glasses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52935863,"title":"Police in China wearing facial-recognition glasses","duration":"0:43","description":"Beijing-based LLVision Technology Co. is the developer behind the glasses used by Zhengzhou railway police.","url":"/Technology/video/police-china-wearing-facial-recognition-glasses-52935863","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.