-
Now Playing: Pro basketball players test their skills against robot
-
Now Playing: Timelapse video shows hatching of loggerhead turtle
-
Now Playing: Family's close call with bear caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Kangaroo battles flagstick on golf course
-
Now Playing: Kindergartner delivers weather forecast
-
Now Playing: Adorable polar bear cub in UK takes its 1st steps
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans flip SUV, free trapped driver
-
Now Playing: Gorilla struts his stuff on two legs
-
Now Playing: Woman frolics with baby elephant
-
Now Playing: Disney princess saves the day for stuck police car
-
Now Playing: Penguins pose for selfie video in Antarctica
-
Now Playing: Garbage truck goes slipping and sliding
-
Now Playing: British bobby takes kids on a wintry sled run
-
Now Playing: Bicyclist's camera captures his collision with car
-
Now Playing: Pieces of giant 'fatberg' sewer system clog on display in London
-
Now Playing: Baby chimp gets first-class trip in rescue effort
-
Now Playing: Military jet spectators left in a cloud of dust
-
Now Playing: Leaping deer goes for a dive
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' character enters world of curling
-
Now Playing: Gators get meaty treat for Valentine's Day