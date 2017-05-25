-
Now Playing: St. Louis 6-year-old calls for an end to violence in viral Facebook post
-
Now Playing: A big change to Facebook Live
-
Now Playing: Raising funds on Facebook
-
Now Playing: How obsessive gamers can quit playing
-
Now Playing: Microsoft releasing new version of the Surface Pro
-
Now Playing: People turn to Twitter to find loved ones in wake of Manchester attack
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches a new food ordering app
-
Now Playing: New device touted as preventing shark attacks
-
Now Playing: Dad, teen adjust to life after weeks without video games: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Parents see son for the first time since he unplugged from technology: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Teen gets phone back during trip home from treatment: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Dad and teen both unplug and give up their video games
-
Now Playing: Excessive use of technology takes toll on families' relationships
-
Now Playing: Three different families struggle with the excessive use of technology
-
Now Playing: Wife says husband was playing video games for as many as 18 hours a day
-
Now Playing: Facebook Messenger gets a makeover
-
Now Playing: Google Assistant is now available for iPhone users
-
Now Playing: How parents can help prevent kids from becoming obsessed with digital devices
-
Now Playing: How parents can tell if their child's electronics use is harming them
-
Now Playing: How excessive use of technology can impact brain function