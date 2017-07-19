Transcript for The return of Google Glass

In today's tech blades the return of Google glasse new version of the Wi-Fi enabled glasses and now it two years after the original was scrapped it was often ridiculed and there were concerns its camera that report people without them knowing well now it's being sold. Just to businesses for use in warehouses hospitals. And factories apple has patented a discreet way to call 911 without crux. Ever knowing about it using a different figure than usual on a sensor might trigger a call for emergency help in the word is. When or if it'll be available and social media soccer's be aware and you FaceBook feature is leaving some users pretty retina face. Hello but it's still being rolled out is designed to send a virtual wave but users have complained that it it's too easily claimed by accident. Embarrassing if you pitted while secretly looking up your acts as your check back have a great day.

