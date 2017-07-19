The return of Google Glass

More
Two years after its life cycle, a new version of the technology will be released for companies and businesses.
0:52 | 07/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The return of Google Glass
In today's tech blades the return of Google glasse new version of the Wi-Fi enabled glasses and now it two years after the original was scrapped it was often ridiculed and there were concerns its camera that report people without them knowing well now it's being sold. Just to businesses for use in warehouses hospitals. And factories apple has patented a discreet way to call 911 without crux. Ever knowing about it using a different figure than usual on a sensor might trigger a call for emergency help in the word is. When or if it'll be available and social media soccer's be aware and you FaceBook feature is leaving some users pretty retina face. Hello but it's still being rolled out is designed to send a virtual wave but users have complained that it it's too easily claimed by accident. Embarrassing if you pitted while secretly looking up your acts as your check back have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48719035,"title":"The return of Google Glass","duration":"0:52","description":"Two years after its life cycle, a new version of the technology will be released for companies and businesses.","url":"/Technology/video/return-google-glass-48719035","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.