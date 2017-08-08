Transcript for Robots could be flying planes by 2025

In today's tech sites could robots soon be flying your plane. UBS has released a report saying that remotely controlled airliners that could be taking off within eight years of passengers are unborn yet but that idea only about one in five people surveyed said. They would take a pilotless flight. T-Mobile is introducing a new 55 plus plan is up three seniors two lines for only sixty bucks a month but unlike other carriers. This is a full fledged Smart phone plan with unlimited data and apple is now on its program to companies showing off photos shot on iphones by. Bus apple curators will look for the hash tag shot on iPhone and asked the crater for permission to share them on Apple's official is it an account. Your photo could be next couple we always been shooting. Michael it's on its Graham and I haven't seen myself begin though it sure there are many of those those near insect bites from going.

