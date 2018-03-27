Transcript for Robots leave some customers puzzled at Walmart stores

For shoppers at the McCarthy ranch Wal-Mart in Milpitas. All morning. Any. The reaction says at all. Teaming up using technology similar to that of a self driving vehicles. Robots have been deployed to scan aisles for out of stock items as walls mislabeled merchandise and incorrect prices and nearly fifty Wal-Mart stores across the country. The real time data is passed along from police even though and stock the shelves. But this data that we're getting is arming our associates. So they have the information to do their jobs better and to serve our customer. The robots are being produced by bossa nova robotics in San Francisco. If I can take images of the shelves is a way of mining those images to figure out attacks six years later. We're successful. Out of stock items are an issue for retailers since they miss out on sales. But some customers expressed concerns about the role of automation and the possibility of jobs eventually being eliminated and everything automated service. So I don't know what is starting to feel a little scary. Our machine sticking over. Wal-Mart officials insist that it will not affect employee headcount and many customers believe this will help ensure smoother shopping experience. What's fair how many they have a baby don't instead of having it come to check every. So often late or it is bringing more than they need the robots are now being tested at three stores in the Bay Area. Chris win ABC 7 NEWS.

