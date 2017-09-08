Transcript for Samsung announces rugged version of the Galaxy S8

It's an insect bites us stronger Samsung galaxy SC DSA. Dennis shedding its all glass body for a military grade metal frame with more bumpers and a shatter resistant layer over the screen it also sports a bigger battery comes out on Friday. Disney as cutting ties with Netflix and launching its own streaming service to visit will offer its movies TV shows and sports. And charged consumers directly so Disney and Pixar classics and new content will be available exclusively through the new subscription nab. Available in 2019 Disney is of course a parent company of ABC. And Thomas went too little too late the guy who invented all those annoying computer password rolls. Says he's sorry for former tech manager bill bird came up with the upper case lower case special character thinks he says a guidelines he wrote fifteen years ago for probably too complicated. If you think. And mixed explanation out way all of the above those are checked by capital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.