Smartphones and flagship computers expected to be on display at CES 2018

HP and Dell expected to unveil a new line of thin and light laptops likely to come with 4K resolution.
0:50 | 01/02/18

Transcript for Smartphones and flagship computers expected to be on display at CES 2018
In today's tech bikes gearing up for the consumer electronic show betting event kicks off next week in Las Vegas. Expect to see new Smartphones including the new Xperia from Sony and a galaxy 88 firms Samsung. You can also expect to see a handful of new flagship computers. Dell HP Lenovo and several other companies are expected to unveil new thin and light laptops all of them allegedly come with high resolution Forte displays. And LD is showing off the largest and highest resolution OLED television today. It's 88 inches and eight K it has sixteen times the resolution of the standard high definition TV. And LG will also showcase this new display at next week's show that CES the price tag expected to be more than 20000. Dollars the wound on her back. Here's to my two TV. Let's your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

