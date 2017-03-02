Transcript for Snapchat Files for IPO

In today's sec might you'll soon be able to buy snaps that stock it's going public but despite an expected 25 billion dollar valuation the apple reveals it has never made a profit it also says it has a 160 million daily users who open up on average. Eighteen times a day. FaceBook now has a new tool to makes searching your photos weren't easier the new software allows users to find images without relying on dates locations or tag lines instead it can recognize specific descriptions an action shops like out walking or wearing a red coat. And researchers have developed a Smart watch app that analyzes nonverbal parts of conversation developers say it tells you the mood of a person you're talking to have a commercial version though is still a ways off and it won't tell you. Whether your boring your date quite yet that's when they just walk off and visitor writes. Ever bring to it.

