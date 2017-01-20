Transcript for Social Media During the Obama Years

It's a basic right to look at how social media has changed and really thrive during the Obama years since 2009 Twitter has grown from eighteen million users to 317. Million and FaceBook has gone from 115 million users to nearly two billion speaking of FaceBook this photo of president and mrs. Obama. Was posted on the official White House FaceBook page overnight be about escaping out toward the Washington monument it could be the final fitting image of them posted on that page yet touching on indeed the trump FaceBook page also active overnight. With lots of photos from last night's elegant pre party at Union Station in Washington. And you can catch every moment of the historic inauguration on ABC's live stream live coverage begins at 9 AM eastern and 6 AM Pacific. Don't miss a second of our coverage of the continue through the afternoon hours those are checked bags have a great day.

