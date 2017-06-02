Transcript for South Korea Vows to Strengthen Requirements for Lithium-Ion Batteries

In today's tech likes it improving battery safety. South Korea says it'll strengthen the requirements for lithium ion batteries used in so many devices Samsung a Korean company was forced to scrap its galaxy note seven Smartphone because its batteries sometimes caught fire that cost Samsung billions. So the dangers of home connectivity played out last night during the super while the effort of all home aired on millions of TVA's but when someone in the commercials other words okay do well. Units at home got confused mistaking that voice electing me for the real voices of their users it works. Ahead a Lady Gaga has halftime performance was certainly a hot topic on Twitter. About five million tweets before during and after her performance and in the meantime done as Twitter handle was mentioned two point one million times shortly before during and. After the show. Desert type let's have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.