-
Now Playing: Samsung Still King of Smartphone Sales
-
Now Playing: Federal Safety Regulators Issue Warning for Samsung Galaxy Note 7
-
Now Playing: Behind the Scenes of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's T-Mobile Commercial
-
Now Playing: South Korea Vows to Strengthen Requirements for Lithium-Ion Batteries
-
Now Playing: Laptop Explosion Caught on Security Camera
-
Now Playing: Astronauts Show Off Zero-Gravity Football Skills Ahead of the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: NFL Stars Visit NASA Before the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Consumers Warned About Tech Support Phone Scam
-
Now Playing: Snapchat Files for IPO
-
Now Playing: Identity Theft on the Rise Despite High-Tech Help
-
Now Playing: Some of the Most Advanced Cars Come up Short on Safety
-
Now Playing: Austrian Hotel Held Hostage by Electronic Hackers
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl Viewers Consider Upgrading Their Television for the Big Game
-
Now Playing: Walking Tour of The Land Pavilion at Disney's Epcot
-
Now Playing: Facebook USB Security Keys
-
Now Playing: American Airlines Eliminating Seatback Screens
-
Now Playing: Target Expected to Launch Mobile Payment Service
-
Now Playing: Sprint Acquires One-Third of Tidal
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady's Inspirational Instagram Post May Hint at Secret of his Success
-
Now Playing: Samsung Reveals Cause of Exploding Galaxy Note7 Smartphones