SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket

The rocket carried SpaceX founder Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster and a mannequin in the driver's seat into space.
0:38 | 02/06/18

Transcript for SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket
Massive new rocket now crown modern thinking of space travel. The falcon heavy. That attempted. Thank and it just happened a few minutes ago it lifted off. From the Kennedy Space Center funded by tech titans he limb loss it is the most powerful rockets successfully launched. Since Saturn five it is it's only cargo was must personal Tesla Roadster which he hopes to send.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

