Transcript for Spike in Holiday Online Shopping Fraud

And today's tech bike online holiday shopping front has spiked there was a 16% increase in Internet shopping from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve but any report. By major payment can be found online fraud attempts soared 31%. Peaking on Christmas Eve. More more people are using Netflix the company says it added more than seven million subscribers worldwide during the last three months of twenty sixteenths nets' best growth it's ever posted. At Pixar is finally confirming a long time period that all of its movies. Are connected. Mean wouldn't it has posted a new three minute clip on the Toy Story FaceBook page forget exactly how all of those films are linked. Some of the links to pretty obvious others are little tougher to spot but I definitely checking out. For yourself can you see them. None. NIC some connection there's a theory that there checked by have a great day.

