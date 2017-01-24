Transcript for Sprint Acquires One-Third of Tidal

In today's tech by a boost for celebrity backed title sprint is acquiring 13 of the music streaming service owned by Jay-Z and other music artists. But they'll still be largely charged a deal will help title compete with bigger services like Spotify apple and Amazon. At a high tech changes coming to the daily white house press briefing. Forced so called sky seats are being added to the briefings white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer says a seats will go to reporters from outside the Washington area. Whose outlets aren't usually represented. At briefings and Google has released the most searched Super Bowl food banks state Summers standard party grow wings shipped. Dips chili's on the hub but some are on traditional like in Maryland the most searched food is should be suit town in West Virginia it's bacon cheese ball and Nevada. K props because he's always via I think that's it that's your tech by West Virginia. Mountain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.