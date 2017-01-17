Transcript for Stanford Research Team Creates Safer Lithium-Ion Batteries

In today's tech bytes putting an end to high tech batteries that can catch fire. Stanford researchers have designed a lithium ion battery that contains a flame retarded material. It's released if the battery gets too hot and lithium ion batteries are used in many devices but they are unknown fire hazard. And not trump is planning to keep his popular Twitter handle after he takes off its trump will not give up at real Donald Trump and he won't personally use at Potisk. He said he'd rather build on his twenty million bulbs and a study finds it we actually making it easy for hackers this third most used password. This query the six letters on the left side of the keyboard number two is the numbers one through nine in order had. And the most popular is just one through six that's the password used by one that's excellent. Everybody knows a synergy is the most to us right back at desert that banks could have agree today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.