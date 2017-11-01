Tablet Market Continues to Decline

Tablet technology has proved to be less popular than smartphones or home computers.
Transcript for Tablet Market Continues to Decline
In today's tech bytes tablet sales are slumping in one forecast says they are expected to drop 10% this year that would make. Three consecutive years of sharp declines experts say tablet technology has just proved less popular than Smartphone to our home computers so president elect Donald Trump has more than nineteen million Twitter followers but it looks like most people. May have read once we too many a new quinnipiac poll found 64%. Of Americans want trump to delete his personal Twitter account. Once he takes office and the next time you play monopoly. Do you want to be there hash tag or the Mozy. Apparently high tech symbols are among the new tokens being considered. For the next edition you can weigh NN dot monopoly dot com you can also look to keep it classic tokens the car and issue of the dogs or everyone's favorite that Kendall. Symbol and he memos Boozer turned right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

