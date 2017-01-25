Transcript for Target Expected to Launch Mobile Payment Service

In today's tech bytes a new way to pay a target the companies planning to launch its own mobile payments service this year no word yet on exactly when that will start in target stores but when it does. Customers will be able to pay for goods using a Smartphone you mayor we're calling few weeks ago we told you apple remove the third party app from the App Store than allowed you to find your lost your pots well apple left says it's bringing the feature back in the next IOS updated will be part of the find my iPhone app but it will only work if they are within Bluetooth range that won't help the few left and on a plane somewhere for not unless you're the person sitting next to you everything has. It's a good gift and the George Orwell classic 1984 is suddenly back in demands topping Amazon's best seller list. The book tells a bleak story of government surveillance and distorted facts many believe the sales resurgence is linked to the current political climate and those are your tech bikes every day. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.