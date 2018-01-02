Transcript for Target launches online grocery-delivery service

In today's tech bikes targets major push into online grocery shopping the retailer stressing out same day delivery starting today at select stores in Alabama and Florida. It's expected to expand through the year eventually to most locations. And Amazon is giving a sneak peek at Alexis new voice and a Super Bowl commercial. Thanks guys good I'll take it from here. To add features several celebrities and Amazon CEO Jeff peso says employees tell him a Smart speaker. Lost her voice data new voice is more human like compared to the current robotic tone it's. Party be there. And face that says the amount of time users spending on site has dropped for the first time ever but CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims it's a good thing. He says he wants to make sure that FaceBook is good for the well being of its users. After claims that it can be addictive. Those are checked by today.

