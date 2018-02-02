-
Now Playing: Teen siblings create app to help people suffering from depression or anxiety
-
Now Playing: Target launches online grocery-delivery service
-
Now Playing: Angelenos stay up through the night to see the super blue blood moon
-
Now Playing: What makes the super blue blood moon unique?
-
Now Playing: Instagram adds scheduling features for business owners
-
Now Playing: Apple reportedly cuts production of most expensive smartphone
-
Now Playing: Facebook asked to end Messenger Kids app by child advocates
-
Now Playing: National 5G network could be in the works
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk's new company is selling flamethrowers
-
Now Playing: IPhone is the highest selling tech product of the year again
-
Now Playing: Apple under investigation in France
-
Now Playing: Classified satellite fell into ocean after SpaceX launch, official confirms
-
Now Playing: Live-testing Nissan's Brain-to-Vehicle technology at CES
-
Now Playing: Playing Scrabble with a robot at CES
-
Now Playing: Lights go dark at CES
-
Now Playing: Amazon Go store opens today
-
Now Playing: Amazon opens store with no cashiers
-
Now Playing: Instagram feature shows when users are active
-
Now Playing: Apple HomePod release date set for Feb. 9
-
Now Playing: Netflix exceeds expected subscriber growth