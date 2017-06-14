Transcript for TSA is testing a system that would make it possible to board a plane with just the touch of a finger

In today's tech bytes boarding a plane went just the touch of a finger at TSA's testing system to identify passengers with fingerprints. Rather then boarding passes the tryouts are in Denver and Atlanta right now all the people already taking part in the pre check system are eligible. Apple CEO confirmed his company is working on software for self driving cars. Tim Cook tells Bloomberg at tech giant is focusing on autonomous systems as opposed to an apple vehicle. And a woman's iPhone screen is getting a lot of attention thumb because apparently it is so organized. Yes our Fisher's posted the picture on Twitter at shows of all it's perhaps not only organized into groups but if you noticed their color coordinated. It's getting several weeks weeks some are calling it genius. I'm calling it the opposite of what money. Like I'm calling it she has a lot of time on her hands but lizard tech reds at great thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.