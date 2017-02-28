-
Now Playing: SpaceX announces planned private trip around moon in 2018
-
Now Playing: Twitter fast facts
-
Now Playing: Wendy's adding self-order kiosks
-
Now Playing: A big change to Facebook Live
-
Now Playing: Google is expanding its carpool service Waze
-
Now Playing: Smartphone distraction is increasing auto insurance rates
-
Now Playing: 7 potentially habitable exoplanets discovered
-
Now Playing: South Korea Vows to Strengthen Requirements for Lithium-Ion Batteries
-
Now Playing: Snapchat Files for IPO
-
Now Playing: Introducing 'YouTube Live' Features on Your Smartphone
-
Now Playing: Identity Theft on the Rise Despite High-Tech Help
-
Now Playing: Astronauts Show Off Zero-Gravity Football Skills Ahead of the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Data Breach at Arby's Restaurant
-
Now Playing: Some of the Most Advanced Cars Come up Short on Safety
-
Now Playing: Verizon offers new options for unlimited data
-
Now Playing: Comparing Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile unlimited data plans
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches stand-alone TV app to compete with YouTube
-
Now Playing: Bank of America Tests Fully Automated Banks
-
Now Playing: Vizio Accused of Collecting Data on Customers
-
Now Playing: Facebook unveils job postings feature