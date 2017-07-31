Transcript for Twitter reveals new subscription option that will promote users' tweets

In today's tech likes paying for Porter in a bid to boost its ad revenue the social media giant is testing a premium subscription plan for 99 dollars a month. Twitter would automatically promote subscribers tweets on to the time lines of people who don't follow them. Honolulu is the first major US city to ban texting while crossing the street. Did you distracted walking law takes effect in October ballot if you are caught strolling through an intersection while texting. You could face a fine of up to 99 dollars. And the producers of the MOG movie may be laughing out loud with tears of joy following an unexpectedly successful debut. After getting hammered by critics Nemo he's raked in more than 25 million dollars in clinched second place at the box office. Apparently kids don't care about all the negative reviews and gave it a thumbs up a logging onto rocks and none of markets today does your check by.

