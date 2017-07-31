Twitter reveals new subscription option that will promote users' tweets

More
In a bid to boost ad revenue, the social media giant is testing a premium subscription plan for $99 per month.
0:54 | 07/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twitter reveals new subscription option that will promote users' tweets
In today's tech likes paying for Porter in a bid to boost its ad revenue the social media giant is testing a premium subscription plan for 99 dollars a month. Twitter would automatically promote subscribers tweets on to the time lines of people who don't follow them. Honolulu is the first major US city to ban texting while crossing the street. Did you distracted walking law takes effect in October ballot if you are caught strolling through an intersection while texting. You could face a fine of up to 99 dollars. And the producers of the MOG movie may be laughing out loud with tears of joy following an unexpectedly successful debut. After getting hammered by critics Nemo he's raked in more than 25 million dollars in clinched second place at the box office. Apparently kids don't care about all the negative reviews and gave it a thumbs up a logging onto rocks and none of markets today does your check by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48943914,"title":"Twitter reveals new subscription option that will promote users' tweets","duration":"0:54","description":"In a bid to boost ad revenue, the social media giant is testing a premium subscription plan for $99 per month. ","url":"/Technology/video/twitter-reveals-subscription-option-promote-users-tweets-48943914","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.