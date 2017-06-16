Twitter unveils site redesign

Twitter rolled out a new site design that has a cleaner interface and is easier to navigate.
0:51 | 06/16/17

It's basic rights twitters major overhaul that you might have noticed when he logged on today the biggest redesign in years the font is different. And now your profile image what can this is here his round instead of square. The but I'm still swear Twitter says it's faster and easier to use. Amazon wants to change the way though you buy groceries with the new dash one scan a bar code and it's been added to your Amazon shopping cart. We told accident might for the cost is twenty dollars but it comes with a twenty dollar credit so it's like it's pretty mystery and billionaire Elon Musk has published his ambitious plan to colonizing Mars this SpaceX founder is now sharing his four stage process to inhabit them red planet's his goal. To send up to a million people there within the next fifteen to 100 years which you live on Mars I would that you go first OK I would try it might be cool up there are getting through the air abandon eutectic. But we're going.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48079334,"title":"Twitter unveils site redesign","duration":"0:51","description":"Twitter rolled out a new site design that has a cleaner interface and is easier to navigate.","url":"/Technology/video/twitter-unveils-site-redesign-48079334","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
