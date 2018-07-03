Transcript for US concerned with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei

In today's tech bikes a Smartphone deal that may be taboo good Amazon and best buy or selling a wild waves phone for 230 dollars but US intelligence agencies say. You should skip the phone which is made by Chinese company they fear the phone may be used as a spying device. Now Wally denied that it's doing anything malicious jaguars taking direct aim at Tesla the company unveiled its new electric SUV at the Geneva auto show. At 69000 dollars the I cases 101000 dollars less than Tesla is standard model X. However the Tesla offers room for two more passengers and a bigger battery. And the magic kingdom in Florida is one of a dozen Disney locations now on Google streaking. Other locations include F Scott and several facilities in California Disney our parent company says that 360 degree views are great way to plan your next trip. So not in Lula just red planet those your tech bytes.

