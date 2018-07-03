-
Now Playing: Chinese Tech Giant Unveils New Cellphone Battery
-
Now Playing: US concerned with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei
-
Now Playing: Facebook survey asks British users if adults can ask minors for explicit photos
-
Now Playing: Cheaper MacBook may be on the horizon
-
Now Playing: Equifax massive data breach impacts additional 2.4M people
-
Now Playing: Spotify announces plan to go public
-
Now Playing: Testing the protection of bulletproof backpacks
-
Now Playing: Bitcoin's mysterious beginning and how its use has changed
-
Now Playing: What is bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency
-
Now Playing: Amazon acquires 'Ring' for $1 billion
-
Now Playing: 'Real Biz': Startup incubator aims to help solve problems
-
Now Playing: TSA testing new bomb detection technology
-
Now Playing: Amazon adds augmented reality function to its Android app
-
Now Playing: California city bans texting and walking
-
Now Playing: iPhone X Plus reported to have largest display ever
-
Now Playing: Samsung unveils Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones
-
Now Playing: New app released can help stop 'robo-calls'
-
Now Playing: Apple will reportedly unveil 2nd generation AirPods later this year
-
Now Playing: Snapchat promises more tweaks to address user complaints over app redesign
-
Now Playing: AT&T first to announce 5G network for consumers and businesses