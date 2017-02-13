Transcript for Verizon offers new options for unlimited data

It tastes like Mike's a new option for on limited data starting today Verizon is offering a plan that starts at eighty dollars a month for a single line a 180 dollars for a fourth phone plan Verizon is feeling the heat from its competitors who were already offering unlimited data. Presence out doing so five years ago. New information today and two new Smartphones reports say Samsung's galaxy SA plus we'll have a big six point two inch screen and that he live phone eight will have integrated wireless charging. Still no word on a release date. An ember is being sued by a man in France who claims it it led to his former wife. Finding out about his affair with another woman he says Hoover's at revealed his travel history after he used to his then wife's phone to request a ride. That raised suspicions and led to his divorce and now he's asking for fifty million dollar expensive divorce does your sex life. Have a great day.

